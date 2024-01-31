Judas Gets Who is Judas? Trailer - News

Ghost Story Games during the PlayStation State of Play released a new trailer for the narrative first-person shooter, Judas, called "Who is Judas?"



The “Who is Judas” trailer offers a deeper look at the game’s setting aboard the Mayflower, a spacefaring city whose citizens are trained to tear each other apart for even the most minor infractions, and where machines control every aspect of business, art, and government. You, as Judas, are the driver of every event in a mysterious story with a new cast of characters to get to know—and to change—in a world where every decision you make affects how the story unfolds.

The leaders tried to turn you into something you’re not: a model citizen.

And you sparked a devastating revolution to tear it all down.

Will you fix what you broke, or leave it all to burn?

Judas is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

