Sega of America to Layoff 61 Employees on March 8

Sega of America is set to layoff 61 employees on March 8, 2024, according to a California WARN notice posted by Sega that was spotted by a user on ResetEra.

The California WARN Act requires all companies to give a 60 day notice before doing a mass layoff. Sega of America has given notice to the State of California's Employment Development Department oh two separate layoffs of 49 employees and 12 employees. Both will take place on March 8, according to VideoGamesChronicle.

Sega of America has about 440 employees, which means around 13 percent of the company will be laid off in March.

