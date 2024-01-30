Insurgency: Sandstorm Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer New World Interactive have announced Insurgency: Sandstorm is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Users who already own the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free, otherwise it will cost $39.99 for the Standard Edition, $49.99 for the Deluxe Edition, $69.99 for the Gold Edition, and 479.99 for the Ultimate Edition on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game first released for PC in December 2018, and for the PS4 and Xbox One in September 2021.

View the next-gen launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense cooperative and player-versus-player multiplayer modes. Featuring unparalleled immersion, feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat.

Death comes fast. Manage ammunition carefully, and use tactics to navigate environments as you and your team fights towards victory. Coordinate fire support, engage enemies with vehicle-mounted machine guns, and engage in thrilling modern firefights.

Features:

Team up in intense eight-player cooperative gameplay.

cooperative gameplay. Compete in objective-based player-versus-player matches with up to 20 players.

Fully customize your soldiers and weapons.

Get immersed with realistic ballistics and stunning attention to detail.

Unprecedented audio design with positional voice-chat for heart-pounding immersion.

