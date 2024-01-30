Ufouria: The Saga 2 Releases March 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 406 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Sunsoft announced the Metroidvania game, Ufouria: The Saga 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on March 1.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Upyo! How’s everyone been? SUNSOFT’s Ufouria is back!

The Ufour-ic reboot of the classic 1991 Famicom action game, Ufouria! It’s up to Bop-Louie and his friends to save the world from the invading aliens! We’re keeping the big map and Metroidvania gameplay, but with randomized elements to keep you on your toes. The characters and stages from the original are also back, stylized in felt and craft materials for maximum cuteness and charm.

An Authentic Evolution of the Original Ufouria

Rampage through the fluffy feltwork arts-and-crafts recreation of the world of Ufouria, with your trusty crew from the original game in this exploration-based action side-scroller. Of course, newcomers to Ufouria are welcome too!

Adventure in the Lovingly Crafted Wacky World of Ufouria

Familiar characters and stages of the original game are back, transformed from their formal pixel art to charming handmade feltwork. Iron bead artwork also plays homage to the nostalgic pixelated look of the original. Look for all the similarities and differences if you’ve played the original!

Different Courses Each Time You Play

The various stages from the original game now change randomly every time your enter, making for a fresh new challenge each time! New characters joining your crew let you reach more areas, even ones that weren’t in the original game at all!

Popoons Are Now a Super Powerful Cleaning Agent

A new threat…the icky Bumyon makes an appearance! The troublesome Bumyon sticks to everything and everyone and is quite the annoyance, but Hebe and crews can counteract them perfectly with their Popoons. Clean up the Bumyons that litter the planet and thwart the Utsujin’s evil plans!

And More!

Visit the never before seen Hebe’s house! Meet rare characters that were only ever seen before in Ufouria art books! A Collection feature lets you read up on enemies and their backgrounds!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles