AeternoBlade II: Infinity Out Now for PS5 and PS4, Headed to Xbox, Switch, and PC on February 6 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Corecell Technology has announced AeternoBlade II: Infinity is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for $14.99 or as a free update for existing owners of AeternoBlade II. It will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 6.

"AeternoBlade II: Infinity is our updated patch that enhances the game to 4K resolution and adds support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S," said Corecell Technology. "This update will be applied to all platforms where the game has previously been released, including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam. The update includes adjustments to level design, simplifying the complex puzzles introduced in the Director’s Rewind patch.

"Despite facing numerous problems, only a few members have continued working with us. We have never given up on finding ways to improve our product. That’s why we want to inform our fans that our efforts are unending, hence the name Infinity."

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The ultimate AeternoBlade experience—now in stunning 4K. Wield devastating powers over time in AeternoBlade II: Infinity. With refined, balanced gameplay, master every slash, warp, and reversal through visually striking dimensional battles.

Join Bernard, Freyja and newcomer Aeonis on a new quest to restore the AeternoBlades. Journey through a narrative-rich chronicle, fusing exploration, puzzles and strategic action. Each character brings unique strengths. customize roles with relics to fit your play style.

Conquer remastered enemies and environments. Navigate complex ruins and mystical forests, uncovering hidden routes. Solve temporal puzzles and engage diversified combat, now with updated 3D and 2.5D perspectives.

AeternoBlade II: Infinity time-bends the genre with smoother graphics, intuitive controls and balanced difficulty. Dive into the most vivid edition yet, pushing speed and skills to the limits across intricately designed levels. Wield the blade and defy eternity!

