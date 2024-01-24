Rumor: Until Dawn Headed to PS5 and PC - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment might be releasing Until Dawn on the PlayStation 5 and PC, according to dataminer billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The dataminer expects Until Dawn for the PS5 and PC to be announced in the next 15 days. They claim this new version of the game has been in development for at least a year, however, it isn't known if it is a remaster or remake.

It was announced last week a movie based on Until Dawn is in development. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg will direct the movie. It, Annabelle, and The Nun screenwriter Gary Dauberman will be doing a pass on the script originally written by Blair Butler.

Until Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in August 2015.

