Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Gets Opening Movie Ahead of Release - News

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released the opening movie for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

View the opening movie below:

Read details on the game below:

Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific.

Epic Emotional Drama

Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who’s no stranger to crawling up from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down his last days.

Best-in-Class RPG Action

Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Adapt your party’s skills to the situation with outlandish jobs and customizations to strategically subdue enemies with over-the-top moves.

Infinite Adventure

Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific. Unforgettable moments await at every step of the journey with a unique mix of quests and activities to enjoy at your leisure.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store worldwide on January 26, 2024.

