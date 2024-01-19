Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 7, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in second place, Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to third place, EA Sports FC 24 remained in fourth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped two spots to fifth place.

NBA 2K24 remained in sixth place, Grand Theft Auto Online re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, and Need For Speed: Heat dropped one spot to eighth place. Elden Ring is down one spot to ninth place and It Takes Two rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto Online Need For Speed: Heat Elden Ring It Takes Two

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

