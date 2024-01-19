Genshin Impact Update 4.4 Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze Launches January 31 - News

Developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact update 4.4 is called "Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze" and will launch on January 31.

Liyue will celebrate the annual Lantern Rite and expands further northwest with a new region, Chenyu Vale to explore. Meanwhile, players will have the chance to get various rewards, including 10 + 3 Intertwined Fates, a free Liyue four-star character, and a brand-new outfit for Xingqiu.

This year’s Lantern Festival features a brand-new kite theme to welcome a prosperous new year with abundant rewards. New events, mini-games and redeemable items, including Xingqiu’s new outfit, will be available to players. Adding to the joy of Teyvat’s new year, up to 10 Intertwined Fates can be claimed during the limited-time daily login event, and an additional 3 Intertwined Fates and 2 Fragile Resin will be delivered to players via the in-game mailbox. Ganyu and Shenhe’s new outfits will also be launched at a limited-time discount at the in-game store.

Along with Teyvat’s new year, Xianyun, the human form of an adeptus that players might have encountered in previous storylines, as well as Gaming, a young Wushou dancer, will join the game as playable characters. The five-star character Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer is an Anemo catalyst wielder. Xianyun can take a flying leap and dash forward twice in mid-air, or help nearby teammates by boosting the height of their jumps and Plunging Attacks, as well as providing healing. The new four-star Pyro character, Gaming, is a claymore user who incorporates his beloved Wushou arts into his combat style. In the two phases of Version 4.4 Event Wishes, the first one will feature Xianyun, Gaming, and Nahida’s rerun, while the latter will feature Xiao and Yae Miko’s rerun.

his version will introduce Chenyu Vale, the latest expansion of the Liyue area. It is a beautiful, mist-shrouded area of majestic hills, cascading waterfalls, flourishing villages, and mysterious tales of the adepti. Qiaoying Village is famous for its tea cultivation methods that were imparted to them by the adepti. Further west lies Yilong Wharf, a key trading nexus connecting Fontaine with Liyue. It is distinguished by its remarkable elevator that is powered by the force of water.

However, the majority of Chenyu Vale lies off the beaten track. With the blessing of the adepti, players will be able to transform into a special carp to soar into the sky and reach previously inaccessible areas. During your journey, you will encounter legendary beasts that roam the valley. One of the most formidable and mysterious of them, the “Solitary Suanni,” will appear as a boss enemy.

Two significant new technical features will be applied to better represent Chenyu Vale with a touch of shan shui style. Global Far Fog (GFF) allows mist and clouds to change their density and direction along mountains by taking into account altitude, terrain, and other conditions. Another new feature, Gradient Tint Rock, tints mountains cyan, green or tan depending on the height, visibility distance, textural characteristics of the rocks, and the structure of each mountain. Please check out the press kit for detailed descriptions and video showcases.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is in development.

