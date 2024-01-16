Foamstars Launches February 6 for PS5 and PS4 as Part of PlayStation Plus Monthly Games - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Toylogic announced the our-versus-four multiplayer shooter, Foamstars, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 6 as part of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup from February 6 to March 4.

On March 5, Foamstars will be priced at $29.99 and require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

Introducing New Contents!

Multiplayer Gameplay Mode

Three player-versus-player multiplayer gameplay modes will be available at launch, including Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, and the newly revealed Rubber Duck Party. Each mode has three maps expertly designed to intensify the gameplay experience and deliver original, fun, and strategic experiences with every match. As an added challenge, maps are randomized for matchmaking to keep everyone on their toes.

Missions

Foamstar and Squad Missions introduce solo and team based PvE experiences, where players are tasked with protecting Bath Vegas from a series of randomized encounters. Missions give players the opportunity to learn about the FOAMSTARS athletes, hone skills, and play with friends, helping everyone to feel prepped and ready to foam in the competitive PvP matches.

Challenges

FOAMSTARS will contain numerous in-game Challenges that yield exciting rewards, such as a new playable character, or hefty experience bonuses for Season Pass progress, to those who complete the varied in-game foamy tasks.

Seasonal Updates Through the Year!

FOAMSTARS will receive free themed seasonal updates over the span of one year. Seasons present players with an array of new experiences, including cosmetics, playable characters, maps, and game modes. Each season will come with an optional Premium Season Pass. Those who purchase the Premium Season Pass will immediately unlock Season Pass characters and can earn additional season-specific cosmetics.

