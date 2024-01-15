Rumor: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Has Sold Nearly 3 Million Units - News

Ubisoft a year ago stated that sales for two of its 2022 games, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 Edition, did not meet sales expectations.

It appears Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has continued to steadily sell over the last year and has now nearly sold three million units worldwide, according to sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

The sources claim Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is selling roughly in line with the first game, which released in August 2017 and has topped 10 million players. Sales for the game have been helped partially by discounts on the Nintendo eShop.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope released for the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022.

