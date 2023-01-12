Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 Underperformed - News

/ 637 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft has revealed sales for two of its 2022 games, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 Edition, did not meet sales expectations.

Despite excellent ratings and players’ reception as well as an ambitious marketing plan, we were surprised by Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope underperformance in the final weeks of 2022 and early January," said Ubisoft Co-Founder and CEO Yves Guillemot. "Just Dance 2023 underperformed as well."

With the lower than expected sales from these games and a more challenging environment, Ubisoft has lowered its expectations for Q3 2022-23 from €830 million to €725 million.

Ubisoft has also announced has cancelled three unannounced games and has delayed Skull & Bones once again.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope released for the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022, while Just Dance 2023 Edition released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on November 22, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles