GBA's Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age Coming to Switch Online on January 17

Nintendo announced the Game Boy Advance games, Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age, are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Tuesday, January 16 as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Golden Sun

From the humble village of Vale to the mystical peaks of Mt. Aleph, the Golden Sun game sets magic-wielding young heroes Isaac, Garet, Ivan and Mia on a quest to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from being unleashed on their home world of Weyard. Their adventure takes them through towns, caverns and dungeons as they face wily enemies, confounding puzzles and epic challenges that push their magical abilities (Psynergy) to their absolute limits. Along the way, they get help from mysterious creatures known as the Djinn, who aid the heroes in harnessing their Psynergy to unlock potent spells and unstoppable attacks.

Golden Sun: The Lost Age

A direct sequel to Golden Sun, the Golden Sun: The Lost Age game presents a dramatic shift as the story now follows Felix—a young Adept (or magic user) who was the antagonist of the first game—on his mission to prove that Alchemy isn’t a destructive force, but one that could save Weyard after all. Forced to join Felix on his quest are Adepts Jenna and Sheba and the wizened scholar Kraden, all of whom struggle to keep Felix on task as powerful and enigmatic new challenges face them all.

Featuring cooperative* gameplay that allows for friends to join your merry (and sometimes not-so-merry) band, as well as turn-based combat, puzzle-solving, open world exploration and RPG-inspired character upgrades, Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age are layered with unpredictable gameplay built around an engrossing and engaging story.

The more you get to know Weyard, the more mysterious it gets. So, what do you say? Ready to fall under its spell?

*Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

