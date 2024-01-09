Helldivers 2 PC Specs Revealed, Support Cross-Play Between PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios have revealed the PC specifications for Helldivers 2, as well as revealing the game will have cross-play support between the PlayStation 5 and PC versions.

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED PERFORMANCE ULTRA AVG PERFORMANCE 1080p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60FPS 4K @ 60 FPS GRAPHIC PRESETS Low Medium High Very High GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX CPU Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM 8GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE 100GB HDD (7200rpm) 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD

Helldivers 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 8.

