90's Survival Horror Inspired Alisa Launches on February 6 - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer Casper Croes announced Alisa, the game inspired by 90's survival horror games, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 6.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2021.

View the console release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Elite Royal Agent Alisa—hot on the heels of a notorious thief in a fantastical world somewhat reminiscent of the 1920s—finds herself suddenly whisked away to an old, bizarre, Victorian-style mansion. Now trapped in a world up-side down, Alisa must find a way to escape—all the while being haunted by the mansion’s strange, mechanized doll-like inhabitants. Can you survive the dollhouse… and escape with your humanity?

This Developer’s Cut is the definitive version of the hit, critically acclaimed Alisa.

Features:

Classic survival horror gameplay.

Real Pre-rendered backgrounds and authentic low-poly models.

Currency, items, and outfits with unique player stats boosts.

Weapon load-outs, ranging from a sabre to a blunderbuss to an SMG.

A large variety of enemies and locations.

Surprises around every corner!

A weird sense of humor.

A nostalgic trip to the late 1990s, right down to the voice acting.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles