Silent Hill 2 Remake to Launch in 2024, According to PlayStation Video - News

posted 4 hours ago

Konami in October 2022 announced the remake of Silent Hill 2 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will be a console exclusive on PS5 for 12 months.

A release date has yet to be announced, however, a recently published video from the official PlayStation YouTube channel showcasing games coming out in 2024 for the PlayStation 5 features the remake of Silent Hill 2. This suggests the game could be launching later this year.

View the PlayStation video below:

The remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, was also featured in the trailer.

