Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to Launch in 2024, According to PlayStation Video

posted 4 hours ago

Konami in May 2023 announced the long rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

A release date has yet to be announced, however, a recently published video from the official PlayStation YouTube channel showcasing games coming out in 2024 for the PlayStation 5 features Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This suggests the game could be launching later this year.

View the PlayStation video below:

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

