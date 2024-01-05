Football Manager 2024 Tops 6 Million Players - News

/ 622 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Sports Interactive have announced Football Manager 2024 has surpassed six million players.

It took 59 days for Football Manager 2024 to reach six million, while it took 284 days for Football Manager 2023 to reach the same milestone.

Football Manager 2024 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox Game Pass on November 6.

#FM23 was our first game to have 6,000,000 players. It took 284 days to reach this milestone#FM24 has taken just 59 days to be played by 6,000,000



Huge thanks to our partners @AppleArcade @netflix @XboxGamePass @Steam @EpicGames @xbox @PlayStation @Nintendo & all our players — Miles Jacobson 💙 (@milesSI) January 3, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles