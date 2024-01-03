Former Call of Duty Developer: Bobby Kotick 'Made Our Games Worse' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 509 Views
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick officially stepped down on December 29, 2023 and multiple former developers who worked at the company have spoken out against Kotick's leadership.
Christina Pollock, who previously worked at Call of Duty support studio Demonware as a programmer for two years, says Kotick's decisions made their games worse.
"I worked on [Call of Duty] for two years as a programmer at Demonware," said Pollock. "Bobby's decisions made our games worse.
"In my first month it came out he threatened to have an employee killed. in the all-hands that followed, no-one wanted to speak first. so i demanded his firing in front of everyone."
Former Overwatch 2 community manager Andy Belford has also spoken out against Kotick saying the team warned him the game was going to be review bombed. The Overwatch 2 team asked for more information, details, and resources, which were all denied.
"Breaking my silence to share a fun fact: when we planned [Overwatch 2]'s steam launch, my team warned (months in advance) that we’re going to be review bombed," said Belford. "We begged for more information, more details, and more resources to help us with the anticipated influx, all flatly denied.
"Moderation of Steam was put on the community team (not a function of community at Blizz), despite my refusal to want to expose members of my team to that level of toxic content/posts. When asked whose decision it was to launch on Steam with no additional help: Bobby.
"This is only one example of the culture Kotick bred at [Activision Blizzard]: shit flowed downstream, usually landing on the lowest paid and most overworked individuals. Management was too busy reacting to wildly vacillating direction and decisions that made zero sense.
"At the end of everything, player experience/worker meant nothing to CSuite and exec leadership. It was all about that quarters earnings call."
I've read several more horror stories from devs online that are breaking their silence now that Bobby's gone. I can't imagine how much joy and relief there is at ABK now.
he might be not the best... but I'm starting to think that alot of people are using him as a scapegoat for lousy products
"Not the best" is one way to put it for someone who threatened to kill his assistant on voice mail.
Bobby Kotick was a problem and needed to be gone, but capitalist business culture is like Animal Farm. The next CEO is probably going to be Kotick with less bad PR. This situation is hardly unique to Activision Blizzard, and it's going to take a monumental effort to continue trying to improving business and workplace culture even an inch.
There won't be a replacement CEO to Bobby. The ABK parent company is being dissolved. So Activision, Blizzard, and King are now separate entities with their own individual leaders. Rob Kostich - President of Activision, Mike Ybarra - President of Blizzard, and Tjodolf Sommestad - President of King and all 3 will report to Matt Booty.
MS is cleaning house since even more ABK leadership will be kicked out by March but.....you are right that it will takes years to undo the damage Bobby did.
Great, now all the games will be masterpieces because there is no kotick to ruin them.