Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 720 Views
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained first place French charts for week 50, 2023, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to second place, while EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) remained in third place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) in its second week fell from second to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 24
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 24
- Football Manager 2024
- Farming Simulator 22
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.