Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 9 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained first place French charts for week 50, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to second place, while EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) remained in third place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) in its second week fell from second to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy PC EA Sports FC 24 Football Manager 2024 Farming Simulator 22

