South Park: Snow Day! Launches March 26, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Question announced South Park: Snow Day! will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG on March 26, 2024.

The standard edition will be priced at $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99, the Digital Deluxe edition will be $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99, and the Collector's Edition will be $219.99 / £189.99 / €219.99.

The Digital Deluxe edition will include the base game and Season Pass. he Collector's Edition will include the base game, Grand Wizard Cartman snow globe, Grand Wizard Cartman talking toilet paper holder, Grand Wizard Cartman knit beanie, a selection of six tarot cards, and the game’s original soundtrack.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as the New kid in South Park and join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life—a snow day!

Grab up to three friends, in this four-player cooperative play, and battle your way through the snow-piled town of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school. It’s a snow day, dude!

Features:

It’s an all-new 3D cooperative game.

cooperative game. A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park and it’s up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town.

Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots—unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.

cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots—unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes. Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.

