EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 325 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has remained first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 16, 2023. Sales for the game jumped 29 percent week-on-week.

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to second place with sales up 17 percent. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to third place.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III remained in fourth place, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up two spots to fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in sixth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to seventh place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate shot up the charts from 14th to eighth place with sales up 62 percent following discounts on the PS5 version. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up one spot to ninth place, while Minecraft (NS) is down from ninth to 10th place.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in its second week fell from fifth to 12th place with sales down 53 percent.

Gran Turismo 7 re-entered the charts in 29th place with sales up 367 percent and NBA 2K24 re-entered the charts in 30th place with sales up 478 percent. God of War Ragnarök re-entered the charts in 40th place following discounts and the release of the Valhalla DLC.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles