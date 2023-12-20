PlayStation Store Holiday Sale Discounts Over 4,500 Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 687 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched the PlayStation Store's Holiday Sale, which sees over 4,500 games and DLC for the PS5 and PS4 discounted until January 5.
Here are some of the more notable games discounted:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 30% Off
- EA Sports FC 24 - 60% Off
- NBA 2K24 - 50% Off
- Mortal Kombat 1 - 40% Off
- Madden NFL 24 - 60% Off
- Diablo IV - 40% Off
- Hogwarts Legacy - 50% Off
- Final Fantasy XVI - 40% Off
- Alan Wake 2 - 20% Off
- God of War Ragnarök - 43% Off
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - 30% Off
- The Crew Motorfest - 50% Off
- Street Fighter 6 - 34% Off
