PlayStation Store Holiday Sale Discounts Over 4,500 Games - News

/ 687 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched the PlayStation Store's Holiday Sale, which sees over 4,500 games and DLC for the PS5 and PS4 discounted until January 5.

Here are some of the more notable games discounted:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 30% Off

EA Sports FC 24 - 60% Off

NBA 2K24 - 50% Off

Mortal Kombat 1 - 40% Off

Madden NFL 24 - 60% Off

Diablo IV - 40% Off

Hogwarts Legacy - 50% Off

Final Fantasy XVI - 40% Off

Alan Wake 2 - 20% Off

God of War Ragnarök - 43% Off

Assassin's Creed Mirage - 30% Off

The Crew Motorfest - 50% Off

Street Fighter 6 - 34% Off

Start celebrating early with PlayStation Store’s massive Holiday Sale promotion. Get a preview of titles that will be on offer: https://t.co/TpQsD0Sxdp pic.twitter.com/beed3StLpR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 20, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles