PlayStation Store Holiday Sale Discounts Over 4,500 Games

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 687 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched the PlayStation Store's Holiday Sale, which sees over 4,500 games and DLC for the PS5 and PS4 discounted until January 5.

Here are some of the more notable games discounted:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 30% Off
  • EA Sports FC 24 - 60% Off
  • NBA 2K24 - 50% Off
  • Mortal Kombat 1 - 40% Off
  • Madden NFL 24 - 60% Off
  • Diablo IV - 40% Off
  • Hogwarts Legacy - 50% Off
  • Final Fantasy XVI - 40% Off
  • Alan Wake 2 - 20% Off
  • God of War Ragnarök - 43% Off
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage - 30% Off
  • The Crew Motorfest - 50% Off
  • Street Fighter 6 - 34% Off

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


LivncA_Dis3 (4 hours ago)

Mega sale gotta love Sony for it

