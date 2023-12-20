Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Main Story is About 40 Hours Long - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with GameInformer revealed the upcoming game will take about 40 hours to complete the main story.

Those who complete a "good amount" of side content will increase the length of a playthrough to around 60 hours, while those are most dedicated to complete all the side content would expect around 100 hours.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

