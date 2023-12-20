Blizzard Details World of Warcraft 2024 Roadmap - News

Blizzard has announced the 2024 content update roadmap for World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft Classic.

There will be three more content updates for Dragonflight before the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within, which is set to release in late Summer or early Fall 2024.

"Dragonflight Season 4 will revisit Dragonflight’s dungeons and raids, along with outdoor content, featuring updated rewards, and a few new twists," said Blizzard. "Then, in the Spring/Summer, we’ll ask for your feedback when the War Within expansion alpha and beta tests drop. We will continue to communicate details, dates, and more goodness as we get closer to content updates, just like this year! Well, most of it anyway (we’ll have some surprises in store too!). Coming up next in January, we have the Seeds of Renewal content update on tap and we’re currently keeping an eye on your feedback on the live public test realms (PTR) for this update."

Blizzard added, "In WoW Classic, we have updates coming for Classic Hardcore with 'Self Found' support in February as a new way to challenge players and add a little more hardcore into your Hardcore. Lok’tar ogar!We’ll also have more phases to release in Season of Discovery next year as the adventure continues. And, of course, Cataclysm Classic is right around the corner in the first half of next year!"

