Updated Rumor: Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Sold 10.2M, Ratchet & Clank Sold 2.2M, and More

Update: According to subsequent reports the slides were created in June 2020, before the release of the games listed, which means the figures quoted below were all projections.

A rumored massive leak involving PlayStation first-party studio Insomniac Games has been posted online. It apparently reveals a ton of information including the sales figures for multiple games from Insomniac.

The leak, via data posted on Reddit, claims Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 10.2 million units worldwide. The game cost $156 million to develop and has generated $260 million in revenue, for a total profit of $104 million. The return on investment for the game is 122%.

The data also revealed Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has sold over four million units. The remaster cost $39 million to develop and has generated $50 million in revenue for a total profit of $11 million. The return on investment for the game is 48%.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold over 2.2 million units. The game cost $81 million to develop, generated $73 million in revenue, and had made a net loss of $8 million at the time to data was compiled.

The leaked document also reveals sales targets for three upcoming Insomniac Games. This includes the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which has lifetime sales expectations at 10.5 million units. The game had a development cost of $315 million and it is expected to deliver a profit of $75 million.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been confirmed to have sold over five million units as of October 30, 2023. It also sold over 2.5 million units in its first 24 hours.

Marvel's Wolverine is forecasted to sell 10 million units lifetime. The development cost is expected to be $305 million and the game is expected to make a profit of $85 million.

The final game with forecasted sales figures has yet to be announced. The game is Marvel's Spider-Man 3. It is forecasted to sell 14.5 million units lifetime and is expected to have a development cost of $385 million, generate $555 in total revenue, and deliver a total profit of $75 million.

Note: VGChartz will not be covering any of the rumored leaks outside of sales figures, and we're treating those as rumors until verified.

