Updated Rumor: Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Sold 10.2M, Ratchet & Clank Sold 2.2M, and More - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 7,385 Views
Update: According to subsequent reports the slides were created in June 2020, before the release of the games listed, which means the figures quoted below were all projections.
A rumored massive leak involving PlayStation first-party studio Insomniac Games has been posted online. It apparently reveals a ton of information including the sales figures for multiple games from Insomniac.
The leak, via data posted on Reddit, claims Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 10.2 million units worldwide. The game cost $156 million to develop and has generated $260 million in revenue, for a total profit of $104 million. The return on investment for the game is 122%.
The data also revealed Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has sold over four million units. The remaster cost $39 million to develop and has generated $50 million in revenue for a total profit of $11 million. The return on investment for the game is 48%.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold over 2.2 million units. The game cost $81 million to develop, generated $73 million in revenue, and had made a net loss of $8 million at the time to data was compiled.
The leaked document also reveals sales targets for three upcoming Insomniac Games. This includes the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which has lifetime sales expectations at 10.5 million units. The game had a development cost of $315 million and it is expected to deliver a profit of $75 million.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been confirmed to have sold over five million units as of October 30, 2023. It also sold over 2.5 million units in its first 24 hours.
Marvel's Wolverine is forecasted to sell 10 million units lifetime. The development cost is expected to be $305 million and the game is expected to make a profit of $85 million.
The final game with forecasted sales figures has yet to be announced. The game is Marvel's Spider-Man 3. It is forecasted to sell 14.5 million units lifetime and is expected to have a development cost of $385 million, generate $555 in total revenue, and deliver a total profit of $75 million.
Note: VGChartz will not be covering any of the rumored leaks outside of sales figures, and we're treating those as rumors until verified.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That's a conservative expectation for Spider-Man 2, only around the same as Miles Morales. Should blast right past it
Yea that's why Spiderman3 have a bigger 385million budget too.. Excited what they can do.
As this image includes forecasts, (wolverine and Spiderman 3) and there is nothing to distinguish between which numbers are forecasts and which are results it seems like this is a very old image and every number here is insomniac projections. A lot of these numbers make no sense if they were made 2022 or later.
We now know from another leak that Ratchet shipped 2.7m in it's first 8 months.
I feel like this slide is forecast from insomniac before Ratchet and possibly before miles morales even released. Perhaps created sometime around the Sony acquisition date. These numbers are old projections.
"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold over 2.2 million units. The game cost $81 million to develop and has generated $73 million in revenue for a net loss of $8 million."
This and other sales figures from the leak got debunked , this article should be shut down for false info.
Link? If it's fake then okay, but I'm going to just take your word for it. I heard some people using MBG as this source which is a red flag on its own. These sales numbers look pretty damn close to what they are estimated and previously reported on. It's not like they are bad sales or anything for the majority of these games.
"The data also revealed Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has sold over four million units. The remaster cost $39 million to develop and has generated $50 million in revenue for a total profit of $11 million. The return on investment for the game is 48%."
I'm assuming this is for Insomnia only, not Sony? 4 million copies of a $50 game is 200mil. Say it didn't sell for full cost on most copies, say $25, it's still 100mil revenue. Taking out Steam's commission, Disney's cut and then Sony's cut (which I'd assume they'd just put back into the studio), left with 50mil? So they get around $12 per copy and £3 profit. It seems low.
EDIT: Also, fuck the hackers.
I believe this is the bundle with MM, so it’s 4m of the MM Deluxe edition so it’s effectively +$20 for SM Remastered per sale. It’s before it got a separate release.
Having said that, a large amount of the sales data and financial information from this leak does not actually make sense. The same sales figures also has Spider-man at 12m sales but it was 13.2M in under 12 months.
It's stated as Spider-man Remaster, as in the PS5 PC release, didn't even know there was a bundle, but on the latter, that's my point. Your version obviously simpler made. :P
If it's revenue, usually these companies account all sales income as revenue, then they start taking off things like commissions and what not (because it sounds more impressive). To only make 51million revenue from Spiderman remaster when it sold 4mil copies means either they only got $12.50 (that's only 25% basically of the sale per copy, tht's real low), that Insomniac are not counting steam commission, Disney money and even Sony's take in their revenue before Insomniac revenue or it's just wrong.
Spider-Man Remastered is the PS5 version too. This sales data appears to be from around February 2022. At that point the only way to buy Spider-man Remastered was the $70 Miles Morales Deluxe Edition(normal edition was $50) or a paid upgrade of $20 if you owned Miles Morales. So it appears the 4m sales are these versions, which is obviously kind of a weird thing write down like that. Again though, a lot of the data is weird and strangely presented and a lot of the numbers don’t even add up.
When a game sells at physical retail, or via steam or something, a hefty cut is taken by the retailer. So it does not generate that level of revenue to Sony or whoever the publisher is.
Yeah I was wondering the same. "Total revenue" yet those numbers looks like revenue after everything was calculated including retailers cut, Steam cut, Disney cut, price cut, bundles, etc. For your second comment, I think you forgot this was a leak. They aren't trying to make it look "impressive" for their shareholders and stuff, which would makes sense why the revenue is written that way. Also it looks like these are forecast numbers, not actual numbers but who knows.
There's no reason to assume the chart contains accurate current sales numbers for the already released games especially when we don't know when the image was created. It makes more sense that the entire chart is sales expecatation forcecasts because otherwise it would draw a distinction between teh released and unreleased games,
I believe it’s dated as of February 2023, but I may be wrong on that
That is wrong. Actual sales also leaked and those are dated to before GT7's release. Ratched already sold more than 2.2 million back then.
Well we know it can't be any later than November 2022 because PC sales are included. Actually, it is February 2023. Spider-Man Remastered on Steam sold over 1 million units after 6 months of its release, which would be February 2023.
So unless the documents are all over the place, that's the closest confirmation date we have.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/sales-numbers-for-every-ps4-and-ps5-era-playstation-first-party-games-have-been-leaked.797112/?post=116553741#post-116553741
we definitely know these charts are before gt7's release
I guess there’s just a random assortment of documents with different time periods then.
May just be PC sales figures that are as of Feb 2023.
These sales (predictions)are February 2022. The MM sales matchs perfectly to the Feb 2022 sales data that Insomniac use in other documents.
you know its wrong because the numbers for ratchet are wrong. and miles morales has alreadhy surpased their lifetime forceast at the time
Apparently these are projections from June 2020 and it’s just a coincidence the MM sales prediction of 10.2m matches the Feb 2022 actual sales data.
I didn't think we would reach the time where game budgets were $300 million and more so quickly. Miles Morales having a smaller budget but a much larger ROI is good to see. I imagine the same will happen for the Venom game. Not THE main title, but one to fill the gap between major releases despite being an asset flip. Bummed about R&C though. Rift Apart was fantastic!
On a funny note, Sony spent more on Insomniac making Spider-Man 2 than they spent on buying Insomniac themselves lol.
On a more serious note, no studio should have to go through this though, and RIGHT before the holidays when the devs are about to go on vacation too.
It should be noted that those projected budgets were way off for Miles Morales which was projected at $156m (in June 2020 when the game was almost finished!) and actual costs were 81.7M Development costs and 25.1M marketing = $106.8m. These projected costs come from the same slides that had SM2 doing 10m lifetime so obviously they shouldn’t be taken too seriously.
Also, on these development costs it gives a complete breakdown for Venom and it shows that they’re also assigning cost from Sony Support studios to this budget. From Venoms $120m total budget for Development and Marketing $27.4m of that is being assigned to Sony Groupwide support studios like Visual Arts Group(listed as “creative arts”), “PSS QA” and “IPL”
This is outdated info and somewhat wrongly interpreted as it mix projections with realized.
Think it's worth correcting the comments on Ratchet and Clank since that is from the forecast and not actual sales
I have not looked at the leaked data myself and just base my interpretation on the numbers in this article.
But how I interpret these is that Revenue, Cost and Profit mentioned is associated with Insomniac only and are not totals for the game as for the Publisher Sony.
I say this because typical Publisher cost like marketing and certification cost are not mentioned. It also makes sense, since without knowing Sony's legal structure I believe it's fair to assume Insomniac is its own legal entity. Owned by Sony yes, but it still has its own P&L and Balance Sheet, as also is eligible to paying income taxes in the US.
my guess is that spider man 2018+ miles morales has already sold more than 40 million units together
I think that 70 bucks and ps5 exclusivity hurt ratchet and clank sales in 2021 specially during the pandemic!
While hzd and gow ragna 2022 people are starting to breathe with expenses and work business up in running and both having ps4 version gave them an edge at earning dough...
Spiderman 2 at the very end of the pandemic and is a licensed IP gets to generate that massive sale easily even if it is ps5 exclusive and 70 bucks
Rift Apart was a super boring retread of most of the previous Ratchet & Clank games. The formal & style hasn’t changed for decades and the game gets more boring every new release because of it.
This series badly needs to be retired.
I kind of somewhat agree with you on this. While I don't think it needs to be retired. It definitely could use a major overhaul. Especially to the level/design structure. Speaking as a long time fan of Ratchet and Clank the formula of jumping from planet to planet is getting old. It need a change-up in gameplay like GOW or Zelda got.
Just once, I want to see you make a positive comment about any game.
I thought it was the best Ratchet I've ever played, and I was there for the first. Kept me entertained from start to finish!