Rumor: Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Sold 10.2M, Ratchet & Clank Sold 2.2M, and More - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,427 Views
A rumored massive leak involving PlayStation first-party studio Insomniac Games has been posted online. It apparently reveals a ton of information including the sales figures for multiple games from Insomniac.
The leak, via data posted on Reddit, claims Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 10.2 million units worldwide. The game cost $156 million to develop and has generated $260 million in revenue, for a total profit of $104 million. The return on investment for the game is 122%.
The data also revealed Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has sold over four million units. The remaster cost $39 million to develop and has generated $50 million in revenue for a total profit of $11 million. The return on investment for the game is 48%.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold over 2.2 million units. The game cost $81 million to develop and has generated $73 million in revenue for a net loss of $8 million.
The leaked document also reveals sales targets for three upcoming Insomniac Games. This includes the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which has lifetime sales expectations at 10.5 million units. The game had a development cost of $315 million and it is expected to deliver a profit of $75 million.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been confirmed to have sold over five million units as of October 30, 2023. It also sold over 2.5 million units in its first 24 hours.
Marvel's Wolverine is forecasted to sell 10 million units lifetime. The development cost is expected to be $305 million and the game is expected to make a profit of $85 million.
The final game with forecasted sales figures has yet to be announced. The game is Marvel's Spider-Man 3. It is forecasted to sell 14.5 million units lifetime and is expected to have a development cost of $385 million, generate $555 in total revenue, and deliver a total profit of $75 million.
Note: VGChartz will not be covering any of the rumored leaks outside of sales figures, and we're treating those as rumors until verified.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That's a conservative expectation for Spider-Man 2, only around the same as Miles Morales. Should blast right past it
I didn't think we would reach the time where game budgets were $300 million and more so quickly. Miles Morales having a smaller budget but a much larger ROI is good to see. I imagine the same will happen for the Venom game. Not THE main title, but one to fill the gap between major releases despite being an asset flip. Bummed about R&C though. Rift Apart was fantastic!
On a funny note, Sony spent more on Insomniac making Spider-Man 2 then they spent on buying Insomniac themselves lol.
On a more serious note, no studio should have to go through this though, and RIGHT before the holidays when the devs are about to go on vacation too.
Rift Apart was a super boring retread of most of the previous Ratchet & Clank games. The formal & style hasn’t changed for decades and the game gets more boring every new release because of it.
This series badly needs to be retired.
I kind of somewhat agree with you on this. While I don't think it needs to be retired. It definitely could use a major overhaul. Especially to the level/design structure. Speaking as a long time fan of Ratchet and Clank the formula of jumping from planet to planet is getting old. It need a change-up in gameplay like GOW or Zelda got.
"The data also revealed Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has sold over four million units. The remaster cost $39 million to develop and has generated $50 million in revenue for a total profit of $11 million. The return on investment for the game is 48%."
I'm assuming this is for Insomnia only, not Sony? 4 million copies of a $50 game is 200mil. Say it didn't sell for full cost on most copies, say $25, it's still 100mil revenue. Taking out Steam's commission, Disney's cut and then Sony's cut (which I'd assume they'd just put back into the studio), left with 50mil? So they get around $12 per copy and £3 profit. It seems low.
EDIT: Also, fuck the hackers.
I believe this is the bundle with MM, so it’s 4m of the MM Deluxe edition so it’s effectively +$20 for SM Remastered per sale. It’s before it got a separate release.
Having said that, a large amount of the sales data and financial information from this leak does not actually make sense. The same sales figures also has Spider-man at 12m sales but it was 13.2M in under 12 months.
It's stated as Spider-man Remaster, as in the PS5 PC release, didn't even know there was a bundle, but on the latter, that's my point. Your version obviously simpler made. :P
If it's revenue, usually these companies account all sales income as revenue, then they start taking off things like commissions and what not (because it sounds more impressive). To only make 51million revenue from Spiderman remaster when it sold 4mil copies means either they only got $12.50 (that's only 25% basically of the sale per copy, tht's real low), that Insomniac are not counting steam commission, Disney money and even Sony's take in their revenue before Insomniac revenue or it's just wrong.
my guess is that spider man 2018+ miles morales has already sold more than 40 million units together