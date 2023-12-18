Max Payne and Alex Casey Voice Actor James McCaffrey Has Died at 65 After Battle With Cancer - News

James McCaffrey, the actor best known for voicing Max Payne in all three entries in the Max Payne series, has died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer, according to TMZ. He passed away Sunday surrounded by friends and family.

McCaffrey also voiced Federal Bureau of Control director Zachariah Trench in Control and most recently voiced Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2. Remedy's Sam Lake was the physical appearance for Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2 and the face of Max Payne in the first game. McCaffrey did provide his likeness for Max Payne 3.

He also appeared in 56 episodes in Rescue Me as Jimmy Keefe from 2006 to 2011. He also appeared in Revenge, Beautiful People, Law & Order: SVU, As the World Turns, and more.

