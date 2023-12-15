The Game Awards 2023 Reached 118 Million Livestreams - News

The Game Awards 2023 producer and host Geoff Keighley announced there were 118 million livestreams for this year's show. This number is above the 103 million livestreams from last year.

"We are humbled to announce that The Game Awards reached a new viewership milestone of 118 million global livestreams in 2023, the most watched show in our 10 year history," said Keighley. "Thank you for watching and for your feedback!

"On Twitch, co-streaming was up 24% YoY, with over 13,680 creators co-streaming. Peak concurrent audience on Twitch hit 1.94M, with total live watch time up 10% YoY. The new 'Twitch Predicts The Game Awards' extension reached nearly 4 million views w/ peak audience of 330K.

"All told more than 17,000 channels co-streamed TGA 2023!"

Check out all the announcements, winners, and more from The Game Awards here.

