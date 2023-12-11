Alan Wake 2's Old Gods of Asgard Enters Top 10 on iTunes Worldwide Charts - News

The fictional heavy metal band from the Alan Wake series, Old Gods of Asgard, released the Rebirth: Greatest Hits album last week and it has entered the worldwide iTunes charts in 10th place.

The Finnish band Poets of the Fall is the real life band behind Old Gods of Asgard released the album on December 8. The band performed the song 'Herald of Darkness' live the previous night at The Game Awards.

Poets of the Fall has worked with Remedy Entertainment on several games dating back to the ending song from Max Payne 2 in 2003 titled 'Late Goodbye.'

Old Gods of Asgard's Rebirth: Greatest Hits features nine tracks with two of them from the original Alan Wake, one of them was in Alan Wake's American Nightmare, another in Control, and three in Alan Wake 2. It also features two tracks that haven't appeared in any Remedy game.

Poets of the Fall refers to Old Gods of Asgard as their "alter ego band."

Old Gods of Asgard’s new album enters top 10 on the iTunes worldwide charts! 🤘🔥 @oldgodsofasgard https://t.co/bSsE66HeY8 — Poets of the Fall (@PoetsOfTheFall) December 10, 2023

