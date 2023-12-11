Genshin Impact Update 4.3 Roses and Muskets Launches December 20 - News

/ 439 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact update 4.3 is called "Roses and Muskets" and will launch on December 20.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read details on the "Roses and Muskets" update below:

With Fontaine’s major crisis resolved, Version 4.3 will slow down the pace of adventure and celebrate one of Fontaine’s most important traditions, the Fontinalia Festival. In addition, Navia, the president of Spina di Rosula, and Chevreuse, the captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, will join as playable characters. Meanwhile, a series of updates and optimizations will also be added in Version 4.3.

This year, the Fontinalia Festival will be celebrated with a unique film festival, which will not only feature joyful and fun festivities but will also honor the tradition of commemorating the legendary Lochknights, who welcomed the previous Hydro Archon Egeria to Fontaine. Under the leadership of Furina, an unexpected team composed of the Kamisato siblings, the Traveler and the renowned fashion designer of the Chioriya Boutique, Chiori, will come together to work on a film. In addition, the Fontinalia Festival will also offer a series of mini-games, such as designing a short film with different camera angles and narrations in “Into the Frame,” as well as shooting training in a marksmanship-themed gameplay mode. By winning Theater Tickets during these events, players will be able to obtain various festive rewards, including the 4-star claymore “Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword.”

In this festive atmosphere, two firearm enthusiasts, Navia and Chevreuse, will join the game as playable characters. Renowned as the president of Spina di Rosula, Navia, a 5-star Geo claymore wielder, is capable of firing “Rosula Shardshots” from her elegant yet lethal gunbrella. The number of shots is determined by “Crystal Shrapnel,” which is accumulated either by obtaining Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions or her Elemental Burst. Navia’s Elemental Burst also deals solid AOE Geo damage by bombarding her enemies.

Another firearms professional, Chevreuse, will join the team as a new 4-star Pyro polearm wielder. As captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, Chevreuse can fire bullets with her musket that deal AoE Pyro damage and look out for the team by healing the active character with her Elemental Skill. She can provide more firepower with an explosive grenade, which can split into multiple secondary explosive shells on impact. In the Event Wishes of Version 4.3, Navia’s debut and Kamisato Ayaka’s rerun will be featured in the first half, while Chevreuse will arrive in the second half together with reruns of the Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya.

Some permanent gameplay modes and limited-time events will also be updated with new features and rewards. Genius Invokation TCG will receive a major update with more cards, NPCs that can be challenged, and a limited time Heated Battle Mode. A new Fontaine-style realm layout will be available inside the Serenitea Pot. Apart from that, Itto’s Beetle Battle event and Liben’s daily requests will return with various exciting features and abundant rewards.

In addition, traveling in Teyvat will become even smoother thanks to numerous optimizations. The “one-click function” will soon be released, and Travelers can collect rewards from expeditions as well as repeat them, as well as collect processed ingredients and forged items. Players will also be able to lock or unlock Artifacts in batches, as well as automatically lock existing or new Artifacts that match the filter specifications. Additionally, players will also be able to see how other active players choose Artifact Sets for a given character via Artifact Set Recommendations.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles