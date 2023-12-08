Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide DLC Announced - News

/ 379 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix has announced two DLC for Final Fantasy XVI titled Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide.

The Echoes of the Fallen DLC is now available for $9.99, while The Rising Tide DLC will release in Spring 2024. The Expansion Pass, which includes both DLC, is also available for $24.99.

View the DLC trailer below:

Read details on the Echoes of the Fallen DLC below:

As the sun sets over the land of Valisthea, strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Could they be the sinister fruit of a long-slumbering Mothercrystal—one the world never knew existed?

Setting out in search of answers, Clive and company encounter a group of suspicious traders. Their trail leads them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire and the terrible secrets that await within…

New Story Quest Unlock Conditions

The new quest will become available after unlocking Origin as a destination on the world map and completing the quests Where There’s a Will and Priceless.

Special Bonuses

Buster Sword – Wield Cloud Strife’s iconic weapon from Final Fantasy VII.

– Wield Cloud Strife’s iconic weapon from Final Fantasy VII. Away (1987) Orchestrion Roll – Liven up the hideaway with a new background music track.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles