Turn-Based Roguelite Dungeon Crawler The Land Beneath Us Releases in 2024

Publisher PID Games and developer FairPlay Studios announced the turn-based roguelite action dungeon crawler, The Land Beneath Us, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2024.

A demo is available on the Xbox Series X|S as part of ID@Xbox Game Demo Fest: Winter 2023 until December 31.

View the gameplay teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Land Beneath Us is a turn-based roguelite action dungeon crawler. Use powerful skill combos and stylish weaponry to battle your way through the Underworld known as Annwn. Enjoy challenging dynamic encounters and discover the mysteries of this mythological world.

Battle Through the Underworld

Forged by The Creator, the Ultimate Soul Harvester (U.S.H) is crafted to gather Souls. Now armed with Soul-Technology, its mission is one of redemption. Explore The Underworld, engage, barter, or confront characters. Learn from their tales to shape your unique path.

Master the Combos

Overcome enemies with powerful abilities, executing customizable movement combinations. Plan strategically through short, action-packed levels to maximize hits on creatures!

Varied Arsenal

Strategize and wield a diverse array of weapons, from Blood Axes to Longinus Spears and Lazer Pistols. Equip different weapons in each slot for a dynamic hack ‘n’ slash journey through the Underworld.

Replayability Factor

Enhance stats and abilities by collecting souls from defeated enemies as you explore each world. Enjoy direct combat? Boost your Weapon skill tree. Prefer a strategic approach? Unlock potent Combo Abilities to hit enemies from a distance.

