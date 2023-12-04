EA Lays Off Staff at F1 and WRC Developer Codemasters - News

Electronic Arts in a statement sent to IGN said Codemasters, has been hit with layoffs.

"Our business is constantly changing as we strive to deliver amazing games and services that keep our players engaged, connected, and inspired," said an EA spokesperson.

"At times, this requires the company to make small-scale organizational changes that align our teams and resources to meet evolving business needs and priorities. We continue to work closely with those affected by these changes, providing appropriate support throughout this process."

EA acquired the UK-based developer Codemasters for $1.2 billion in February 2021. The developer is best known for developing the the F1, Dirt, Grid, and WRC racing series.

Codemasters this year released F1 23 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Luna in June, as well as EA Sports WRC for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in November.

