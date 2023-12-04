Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! Headed West on April 26, 2024 - News

Publisher Sega and developer CyberConnect2 announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 26, 2024 in the Americas and Europe. It will also launch in Japan on April 25, 2024.

Two New Boards Revealed!

Alongside this announcement, two new boards are being revealed today for the game—“Board Two” featuring Tsuzumi Mansion and Mount Natagumo, “Board Three” featuring the Mugen Train. Minigames inspired by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and battles against demons lurking on each of these stages await!

Put Your Skills to the Test in Minigames

New details on a few of the many minigames featured have also been revealed!

Sneaky Sword Styling – Hide from Kanamori as you customize Inosuke’s jagged sword!

– Hide from Kanamori as you customize Inosuke’s jagged sword! Tanjiro’s Total Concentration Training – Help Tanjiro with his Total Concentration training!

– Help Tanjiro with his Total Concentration training! Team Memory Matching – A two-versus-two team battle! Work together in a team to match cards with the same image.

– A two-versus-two team battle! Work together in a team to match cards with the same image. Knock ‘Em Out! Chanbara Swordplay – Trade blows with your opponent and try to push them out of the zone!

Features:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Turns into a Board Game – The iconic landmarks from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, such as Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa, will appear as boards! Roll the dice to advance through the squares! Each board has a daytime and nighttime period. During the day, you will play events and mini-games to prepare for the night, where you will be searching for demons to defeat—aim to become a great Demon Slayer swordsman!

– The iconic landmarks from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, such as Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa, will appear as boards! Roll the dice to advance through the squares! Each board has a daytime and nighttime period. During the day, you will play events and mini-games to prepare for the night, where you will be searching for demons to defeat—aim to become a great Demon Slayer swordsman! Take Control of Iconic Characters – Players can choose from their favorite characters including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the nine Hashira! Nezuko, who cannot be active during the day, appears as a support character to help the players throughout the game!

– Players can choose from their favorite characters including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the nine Hashira! Nezuko, who cannot be active during the day, appears as a support character to help the players throughout the game! Fight Demons by Waving the Joy-Con – In mini-games where you fight demons such as the Hand Demon, you will be able to swing the Joy-Con like the Nichirin Sword to attack!

