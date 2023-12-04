Mortal Kombat 1 Quan Chi DLC Launches December 14 for Kombat Pack Owners, December 21 for All Users - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios announced the Quan Chi DLC for Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for December 14 for those who own the Kombat Pack and December 21 for all users.

Quan Chi was born into hard labor in an Outworld mine. He had no future, just the guarantee of certain death in its dark tunnels. Fearing for his life after betraying fellow mine workers, Quan Chi’s life was saved by a mysterious benefactor and in exchange for his service, she offered to free him from the mines and train him in dark magic. Now a master of the Netherrealm’s most vile sorcery, he plots with Shang Tsung to conquer the realms. In the new video, Quan Chi’s necromancing powers and manipulation of portals are on full display, including his ability to summon skulls, skeletons, and Netherrealm demons for devastating attacks.

Additionally, the trailer provides a first look at Khameleon, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Khameleon will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and standalone purchase in January 2024. Viewers will also catch a glimpse of Peacemaker, the upcoming guest character from DC’s The Suicide Squad film and the Peacemaker series on Max. Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1 will feature the voice and likeness of actor John Cena and will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and a la carte in February 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

