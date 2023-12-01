Songs of Silence Arrives in Spring 2024 for PC, Later for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 315 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher and developer Chimera Entertainment announced the story-rich strategy game, Songs of Silence, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG in spring 2024. It will also launch at a later date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Songs of Silence is a story-rich strategy game for PC and console, set in two distinct fantasy worlds threatened by the all-devouring Silence. The game features a unique mix of turn-based kingdom management, exploration, and hero development, contrasted with short and intense real-time battles. Featuring a beautiful orchestral soundtrack by Hitoshi Sakimoto, composer for Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII.

Beautiful, Art Nouveau-Inspired Graphics

Fueled by the work of Alphonse Mucha and other proponents of the Art Nouveau style, Songs of Silence bucks the strategy trend of muddy maps and dour, anonymous units by bringing beautiful, colorful visuals to the genre.

Classic 4X Strategy

Lead mighty armies conscripted from a roster of over 100 units as you explore beautiful handmade campaigns and custom multiplayer maps. Outwit your opponents by laying deadly ambushes in the terrain or march right up to the front gates to lay siege to their cities. Manage hard-won resources to rebuild a ravaged realm and defeat your rival kingdoms.

Innovative Battle System

Play intense, fast-paced battles as the armies of the realms clash in vicious combat. Set your formation and prepare to engage the enemy, using tactical orders, reinforcements, and divine powers to turn the tide of conflict.

Cards

Songs of Silence offers a fresh take on cards. Instead of collecting and building a deck of cards which are dealt in hands, cards in Songs of Silence represent unique actions granted by heroes and locations. These are then played on the campaign map or during our real-time battles to influence outcome via troop orders, status effects, or direct damage.

Three Distinct, Powerful Factions

Each faction and hero has their distinct play style, both on the strategic map and in battle. Choose from hundreds of card effects, from celestial summons to burning down entire cities. The options are nearly limitless.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles