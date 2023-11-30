Call of Duty is Now Available on Nvidia's GeForce Now - News

posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft signed a 10-year partnership with Nvidia in February of this year to bring Xbox games on PC and Activision Blizzard games to Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Three games in the Call of Duty series is now available on GeForce Now. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Call of Duty: Warzone can all be played from the Call of Duty logo on the service.

GeForce Now subscribers can now play these three Call of Duty games as long as hey have purchased them on Steam.

The list of new games now available on GeForce Now includes:

Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 28) Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 30) SteamWorld Build (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 1)

(New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 1) Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (Steam)

(Steam) Call of Duty HQ, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone (Steam)

including and (Steam) Galactic Civilizations IV (Steam)

(Steam) Halls of Torment (Steam)

(Steam) Kona II: Brume (Steam)

(Steam) Laika: Aged Through Blood (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Pillars of Eternity (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) RESEARCH and DESTROY (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Roboquest (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) StrangerZ (Steam)

Here is the list of games being added to GeForce Now in December:

Stargate: Timekeepers (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 12) Pioneers of Pagonia (New release on Steam, Dec. 13)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 13) House Flipper 2 (New release on Steam, Dec. 14)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 14) Soulslinger: Envoy of Death (New release on Steam, Dec. 14)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 14) Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (Steam)

(Steam) Age of Wonders 4 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) The Anacrusis (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) BEAST (Steam)

(Steam) Before We Leave (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Bloons TD Battles (Steam)

(Steam) Control (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Dark Envoy (Steam)

(Steam) Darksiders III (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) The Day Before (Steam)

(Steam) Destroy All Humans! (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Disgaea 4 Complete+ (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Escape the Backrooms (Steam)

(Steam) Europa Universalis IV ( Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Fae Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Figment 2: Creed Valley (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) The Forgotten City (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Human Fall Flat (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (Steam)

(Steam) Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Lethal League Blaze (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Loddlenaut (Steam)

(Steam) Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Maneater (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) The Medium (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Metro Exodus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Mortal Shell (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) MotoGP 20 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Moving Out (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) MUSYNX (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Nova-Life: Amboise (Steam)

(Steam) Observer System Redux (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Pathologic 2 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) The Pedestrian (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Primal Carnage Extinction (Steam)

(Steam) Recompile (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) RESEARCH and DESTROY (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) RIDE 5 (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Sable (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone (Steam)

(Steam) SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Tainted Grail: Conquest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (Steam)

(Steam) Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh (Steam)

(Steam) Universe Sandbox (Steam)

(Steam) Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Steam)

(Steam) World War Z: Aftermath (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Worms Rumble (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Worms W.M.D (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

