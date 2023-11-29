By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Headed to iOS and Android via Netflix

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 570 Views

Rockstar Games and Netflix have announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android via Netflix on December 14.

The collection includes remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Rockstar Games.

thomas995 (5 hours ago)

Eww.

javi741 (3 hours ago)

It's been two years since this super lazy remaster been released and they're just NOW releasing it on mobile? Lmao how did it take this long

SecondWar (5 hours ago)

So the upscaled mobile port is being ported back to mobile? Amusing.

Imaginedvl SecondWar (4 hours ago)

You understand this is coming to "mobile" right? The trilogy is already available on console and has nothing to do with the mobile versions...

Zkuq Imaginedvl (4 hours ago)

Maybe I'm missing something, but I thought it was common knowledge that the definitely edition trilogy is ported from mobile versions. I just checked, and at least Digital Foundry seemed to think so.

Imaginedvl Zkuq (3 hours ago)

He is saying "being"... I mean :) Come on lol

Pemalite Zkuq (3 hours ago)

He is playing with the wording. - SecondWar stated that the mobile port is heading back to console, rather than back to mobile.

Zkuq Pemalite (2 hours ago)

Ah, I totally missed that somehow. Thanks!

SecondWar Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

Yeah, typo on my part. It kinda ruined my joke.

