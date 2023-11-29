Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Headed to iOS and Android via Netflix - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 570 Views
Rockstar Games and Netflix have announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android via Netflix on December 14.
The collection includes remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Rockstar Games.
BIG NEWS: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are coming to Netflix Games for mobile on December 14! pic.twitter.com/qe9DGOHXyO— Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It's been two years since this super lazy remaster been released and they're just NOW releasing it on mobile? Lmao how did it take this long
So the upscaled mobile port is being ported back to mobile? Amusing.
You understand this is coming to "mobile" right? The trilogy is already available on console and has nothing to do with the mobile versions...
Maybe I'm missing something, but I thought it was common knowledge that the definitely edition trilogy is ported from mobile versions. I just checked, and at least Digital Foundry seemed to think so.