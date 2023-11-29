Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Headed to iOS and Android via Netflix - News

posted 5 hours ago

Rockstar Games and Netflix have announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android via Netflix on December 14.

The collection includes remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Rockstar Games.

BIG NEWS: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are coming to Netflix Games for mobile on December 14! pic.twitter.com/qe9DGOHXyO — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023

