Megaton Musashi: Wired Releases April 25, 2024 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 514 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Level-5 announced the mech action RPG, Megaton Musashi: Wired, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 25, 2024 for $49.99 / 4,950 yen.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Additional Features - Megaton Fury / Weapon Proficiency / Rec. Enhancement / New Rarities / Pilot Points Shop / Group Preset / Rogue / Weapon / Special Move / Kabuki Function / Circuit / Pilot / Emblem / Dreadnought Class Mission / Side Mission / Challenge Mission / Skill Overload / Cartridge / Circuit Rank Up / Cross-Play / Cross-Save / Save Data Transferring

Story Mode - Sequels to the final episode of the animated series / Gallery

Multiplayer - Co-op (Online / Roulette)/ Player-versus-Player (Casual / Ranked) / Rankings

Collaborations - Combattler V, Voltes V, Mazinger Z, and Getter Robot are available

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles