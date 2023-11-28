PlayStation and NCSOFT Announce Strategic Partnership - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Korean Publisher and Developer NCSOFT have signed a strategic global business partnership.

NCSOFT CEO Taekjin Kim and Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan met to jointly sign the partnership. The two companies will collaborate in various global business fields, including mobile.

The two companies are evaluating a range of potential opportunities with an aim to foster strategic synergy. They will leverage NCSOFT's technological prowess and Sony Interactive Entertainment's global leadership in entertainment.

"This partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment is the beginning of our efforts to build various synergies together, utilizing both companies' core competencies, technological capabilities, and expertise,” said NCSOFT president and CEO Taekjin Kim. "We will deliver a new and enjoyable experience to our audience across and beyond genres and regions."

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan added, "Partnering with NCSOFT advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation's reach to a wider audience. Like Sony Interactive Entertainment, NCSOFT shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for players everywhere, and together we’re excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming further."

