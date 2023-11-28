War Hospital Arrives January 11, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Brave Lamb Studio announced the real-time strategy and survival game, War Hospital, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on January 11, 2024.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Combining aspects of real-time strategy games and survival games, War Hospital is a unique single-player management game in which players need to make choices to progress. The gameplay is based on managing a field hospital while overseeing the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers during the First World War. By stepping into the shoes of Major Henry Wells, the player is taking charge of a British field hospital in a fictitious town in the north of France.

Features:

Discover a different war game, where the aim is to fight against death.

You play Major Henry Wells, posted during WW1 to a fictional town in Northern France, where you run a field hospital.

Take the best decisions you can under the worst conditions: deal with the unexpected, by making the best possible use of whatever resources you can procure.

Care for your injured patients, but also for your hospital staff faced with the horrors of war.

