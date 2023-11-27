Assassin's Creed Syndicate is Available for Free on PC Until December 6 - News

Ubisoft is currently giving away the PC version of Assassin's Creed Syndicate for free until December 6 at 1 pm local time.

You can claim your free copy here. The Ubisoft Connect app is required to play it.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2015 and for PC in November 2015.

