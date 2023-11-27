Assassin's Creed Syndicate is Available for Free on PC Until December 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 463 Views
Ubisoft is currently giving away the PC version of Assassin's Creed Syndicate for free until December 6 at 1 pm local time.
You can claim your free copy here. The Ubisoft Connect app is required to play it.
Assassin's Creed Syndicate released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2015 and for PC in November 2015.
Recently tried playing this on PS5. I was so bored. The same repetitive Ubi world design so many repetitive dull tasks. Bad combat.
I've already played it twice, on both PS4 and XB1, so I may as well download it for free on PC and eventually play it again when I upgrade my PC enough to max the settings at 4K, maybe download some mods if there are any good ones.
Loved the banter between the twins and the lighter tones in syndicate. Great old school assassin's creed but combat was my least favourite in the series