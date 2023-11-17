Rusted Moss Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch in Spring 2024 - News

Publisher Playism and developers faxdoc, happysquared, and sunnydaze have announced the Metroidvania game, Rusted Moss, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024. At the same time a major update will release.

The game first released for PC via Steam on April 12.

"We’ve been working hard on the major (and final) content update of Rusted Moss," said the developers. "While Rusted Moss will not have a sequel, it sometimes feels like this major content update might as well be one! And as you can see, we probably enjoyed making this update a little too much and will need more time to add in and polish all these new features. On the plus side, this also coincides with some exciting news, that being the console release! Thank you all for your patience and support!"

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Major Update

The major content update is currently in the works. In our previous roadmap announcement, we’ve revealed that the content update would be released early to mid Q4 2023, but due to development and porting adjustments, we are pushing the major content update back and releasing it on Steam alongside the console release next year. We sincerely apologize to those who have been waiting for the final major update, and we kindly ask for your patience.

What you can expect from the major update:

Two new areas to explore

Seven to eight hours of additional content

Over 300 new rooms

Boss Rush Mode

Maya Mode – Play through the game as Maya after you beat it the first time. Speedrun mode rules apply so there are no new dialogue or endings, but you’ll be introduced to some new nifty ways to play.

Console Versions

The console versions of the game coming next year will include the major content update for PC and all other updates released to date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

