House Flipper 2 Arrives March 21, 2024 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Publisher PlayWay and developer Frozen District announced House Flipper 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 21, 2024.

The PC via Steam was previously announced to launch on December 14, 2023.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s time to dust off your hammer—House Flipper is back in a brand-new fashion! Buy and renovate run-down houses! Or maybe you want to build new ones? Now you can! Start as a rookie Flipper and make a fortune by helping out the community of the charming town of Pinnacove.

The Flipper’s New Groove

It doesn’t matter if you’re a makeover veteran or if you’re only starting out—you’ll feel at home in no time!

House Flipper 2 introduces new mechanics and revamps the ones from the original game.

The good old hammer, the trusty paint roller, and the sturdy mop, all await your return! The new visuals make our fixer-uppers look crisp as never before!

Another Brick in the Wall

Why renovate a house when you can just build one? Unleash your creativity in the Sandbox Mode! Use it to recreate real-life buildings or design projects that exist in your imagination.

Remember: building from scratch is no easy task! But let’s face it, it’s definitely worth putting in extra effort to design the house of your dreams.

Once Upon a Time

Between the mountain tops and the endless sea, there lies the town of Pinnacove.

A place where time slows down, and the friendly residents are ready to entrust you with their homes.

Can you discover some of the stories within these walls?

Your old pal Tom, who seems to know everybody in the neighborhood, will gladly share some local knowledge with you.

Sea of Opportunities

In House Flipper 2, you are the foreman!

You get to decide what “relaxing gameplay” means!

Do you enjoy building? Choose the Sandbox Mode which allows you to construct houses from scratch. Or maybe you prefer cleaning and decorating? In the Story Mode, you will delve into long and engaging renovation projects, as well as deal with some quick jobs.

Sit back and relax, here comes the new age of House Flipper!

