Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal Launches November 30 for Mobile and This Winter for Switch

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Feral Interactive announced Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal will launch for iOS and Android on November 30. It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch this Winter.

You are Agent 47—a trained killer caught in the crosshairs of a rival agency, “The Franchise.”

Embark on an daring mission to take out a shadowy conspiracy’s lethal architects, and employ every tool at your disposal to get the job done while keeping a low profile. Infiltrate, execute, and escape undetected.

Featuring gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series, Reprisal is an artful redesign of a stealth–action classic—complete with a fully customizable touchscreen interface and full gamepad support.

Execution is Everything

Become a master of disguise, ingenuity and improvisation. With multiple ways to approach each objective, Blood Money’s sandbox missions encourage experimentation, creativity, and repeat playthroughs.

The Ultimate Professional

Hit hard with an arsenal of upgradable weapons. Perform silent, witness-free kills, or manipulate the environment to engineer tragic “accidents”. The cleaner the hit, the better the payoff.

Introducing Instinct Mode

The devil is in the details. Inspired by later HITMAN games, Instinct Mode highlights targets, guards and mission-critical points of interest for stealthy kills and quick getaways—the hallmarks of a professional assassin.

One Step Ahead

An all-new mini-map offers situational awareness in real-time, while added alerts warn players when 47 is trespassing or arousing suspicion.

Complete Control

Tailor the touchscreen controls, connect a gamepad, or utilize full keyboard and mouse support. Whatever your playstyle, complete control is always at your fingertips.

