Super Mario Bros. Wonder Remains in 1st on the French Charts

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 44, 2023, according to SELL.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) has remained in second place. EA Sports FC 24 has taken the rest of the top five with the PS5 version in third place, the PS4 version in fourth place, and Switch version in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 EA Sports UFC 5

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Robocop: Rogue City

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Assassin's Creed Mirage Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC EA Sports FC 24 Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition Farming Simulator 22

