Welcome to ParadiZe Releases February 29, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Eko Software announced Welcome to ParadiZe will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 29, 2024.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to ParadiZe!

Do you want your very own zombie companion? A faithful friend that protects you from its peers and accompanies you on all your adventures? At ParadiZe, we make it happen! Here, the zombies do all the dirty work.

In the beautiful country of ParadiZe, ingenious survivors are testing a technology that can be used to control the zombies that have overrun the world. Once hacked, they become invaluable allies, even though they are not that smart and sometimes rather unstable.

It’s not all rosy in ParadiZe, but if you’re reasonably clever and handy, maybe you’ll manage to survive…

A Destination With Plenty of Surprises

Explore ParadiZe and meet a colorful cast of extraordinary characters. The unusual flora and fauna will surprise you at every turn. Set out on adventure, in the snow or desert, alone or with your Zombot companions, and feel free to get rid of any pests that try to disturb your stay with us. Fancy an expedition into the wilderness or would you prefer to laze about at your camp? It’s your choice, so tailor your stay as you see fit! However, we recommend not getting too close to the locals: they can be somewhat… aggressive.

Home Sweet Home

Shortly after arriving, you must build your camp, a cozy little nest that you can gradually upgrade. Comfort is important, but don’t forget to set up defenses! Add multiple traps and fortifications to repel zombies, which have the bad habit of never leaving you alone. It takes effort to maintain a camp, but if you don’t like such menial tasks, don’t worry: as we already told you, zombies do all the dirty work here.

The More the Merrier…

You can be a loner during your stay or more sociable. Invite up to three of your friends so they can enjoy this unforgettable experience with you. ParadiZe welcomes everyone with open arms! Well? What are you waiting for?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles