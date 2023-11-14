Digital Bros. Plans to Layoff 30% of Workforce - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Digital Bros., the 505 Games parent company, announced it plans to layoff approximately 30 percent of its workforce as part of an organization review.

"The videogame market has evolved since the pandemic to be more selective in terms of new games, with consumers increasingly reverting to well established Intellectual Properties and playing these same games for longer periods," said Digital Bros in a press release.

"Digital Bros strategy has had to adapt to this new and evolving competitive scenario and will focus its efforts moving forward on the release of sequels and new versions of previously successful and established games, with a limited number of new larger budgets productions.

"In order to prioritize high-quality and long-standing successful titles, Digital Bros has reconsidered the number of projects under development and as such, will review the organization structure accordingly to align with the evolving competitive environment in the medium to long-term to ensure maximum operational efficiency.

"The restructuring program is expected to represent a reduction of approximately 30% of the global workforce, with the predominant portion concentrated within the studios."

Digital Bros. has several subsidiaries including 505 Games, DR Studios, Kunos Simulazioni, Avantgarden, Nesting Games, Supernova Games, Infinity Plus Two, and Ingame Studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles