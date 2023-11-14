Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution Arrives in 2024 for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, and GBA - News

Developer WayForward announced Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Game Boy Advance in 2024.

Originally created for the Game Boy Advance system before being put on hiatus midway through development, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be completed after more than 20 years, and will be released digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam in 2024, following the release of the previously announced Game Boy Advance-compatible game cartridge.

Helmed by the original design team of Shantae creator Erin Bozon, series director Matt Bozon, and programmer Michael Stragey, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is the direct follow-up to the beloved original 2002 Shantae game. In this hair-whipping, belly-dancing action-adventure, Shantae’s nemesis, the nefarious pirate Risky Boots, has a “groundbreaking” new scheme that will leave Sequin Land spinning — by rotating the continent, she can move any town to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, players must turn the tectonic tables on Risky by rearranging the land itself… shifting, swapping, and moving between the foreground and background to navigate mix-and-match multilayered levels.

As Shantae’s adventure unfolds, she’ll explore multiple towns and labyrinths, master six creature transformations, use a variety of magical attacks and items, battle fierce bosses, and meet friends like Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo—some of whom will be encountering each other for the first time. In addition to the single-player story mode, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution also includes a local 4-player Battle Mode for the first time in the series. Furthermore, players can choose to experience the game with enhanced, HD character portraits and HUD elements, or play with the classic GBA pixel presentation fully intact in Legacy Mode.

Following fan-favorite titles such as Shantae: Half-Genie Hero and Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be the sixth game released in the multi-million-selling Shantae series. In addition to the digital version, a physical edition of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be offered on select platforms from Limited Run Games in 2024. Further information, including details on the preorder window, will be made available in the months ahead.

Features

Discover the lost chapter of the Shantae saga, fully restored and released after 20 years!

Shantae saga, fully restored and released after 20 years! Fight and explore using your hair-whipping ability, magic items, and belly-dance transformations (including monkey, elephant, crab, and more)!

Spin and shift Front Yard and Back Yard playfields to create new routes and solve puzzles!

Visit towns, battle through labyrinths, purchase upgrades, find collectables, and meet with friends like Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo!

For the first time ever in a Shantae game, four players can compete in Battle Mode!

